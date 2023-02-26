South Point vs. Fairland venue change Published 10:31 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Southeast Ohio Athletic Board has made a venue and schedule change for the boys Division 3 district semifinal game between the South Point Pointers and Fairland Dragons.

Instead of the teams driving to Jackson High School they will meet at 7 p.m Wednesday at Ironton High School’s Conley Sports Center.

The game originally was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson. Wheelersburg and Zane Trace will still play Tuesday at Jackson but at 7 p.m.