St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus-Ironton now offering orthopedic services

Published 12:00 am Monday, February 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Jarrod Smith, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Scott Orthopedic Center, is now accepting patients at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton, located on the St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus-Ironton, 1408 Campbell Dr.

Specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Smith received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. 

He completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, call 304-525-6905.

More News

American Pickers to film in Ohio

SSU Celebration of Scholarship seeks submissions for 2023 conference

Sin often comes in adorable disguises

Harbor Health Care hosts Chilifest

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you think there will be another cold snap before winter officially ends?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections