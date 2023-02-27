St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus-Ironton now offering orthopedic services Published 12:00 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Jarrod Smith, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Scott Orthopedic Center, is now accepting patients at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton, located on the St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus-Ironton, 1408 Campbell Dr.

Specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Smith received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

He completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, call 304-525-6905.