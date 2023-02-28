Albert Hampton

Albert Hampton

Albert Timothy Hampton, 43, of Mousie, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

At the request of the family in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with the expense of the service.

