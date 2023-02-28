Elizabeth Zuercher Published 10:36 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Elizabeth Zuercher

Aug. 13, 1931–Jan. 28, 2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Zuercher, 91, formerly of Ironton, passed away peacefully at her residence in Pueblo, Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

She was born Aug. 13, 1931 in Ironton, to her late parents, Benjamin and Bessie (Byrne) Scherer.

Betty had retired from Marathon Oil and had worked also as a clerk at Unger’s Shoe Store.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Pueblo, Colorado.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School. Betty was a devout Catholic. She was a member of Catholic Women’s Club, Eucharistic Minister, sponsor for RCIA, all at St. Joseph Church in Ironton.

She loved baking and canning. Her favorite TV show was the incredible Dr. Pol, due to her love of animals.

Above all, she loved to share her love with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerome C. Zuercher; her sons, James and David Zuercher; and her siblings, Franklin Scherer and Jake Scherer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerome (Kathy) Zuercher, of Pueblo, Colorado; her daughter, Angela (Robert) Gwinn, of Plano, Texas; her grandchildren, Jerome, David and Stephen Zuercher, all of Pueblo, Colorado; and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends.

There will be a public graveside service at noon Friday in Calvary Cemetery in Ironton, with Father Morris officiating.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.