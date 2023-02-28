Eva Heaberlin Published 10:40 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Eva Heaberlin

Eva Heaberlin, 87, of South Point, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 51 County Road 7, Ironton, OH 45638 in Eva’s memory.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.