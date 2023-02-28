John Lawson Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

John Leland Lawson, 67, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Kay Kipp Lawson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation is noon–1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.