Letter to the editor: Volunteer ombudsman opportunities available Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

I wanted to write to you today to highlight the importance and need of volunteer ombudsmen. If you are looking to make a real difference in someone’s life, please consider becoming a regional long-term care Volunteer ombudsman.

Our mission is to advocate for excellence in long-term services and supports wherever consumers live.

In 2022, volunteers impacted over 18,000 long-term care consumers lives throughout Ohio through routine visits calls, and other methods.

We provide many services, but one of our main roles is to investigate and resolve complaints about long-term care facilities and service providers.

Volunteer ombudsmen are the eyes and ears in long-term care facilities and provide a voice for residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care settings.

Through regular visits at their assigned facilities, Volunteer ombudsmen advocate for long-term care consumers in the AAA7’s 10-county district (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton Counties).

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more, please call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or email at info@aaa7.org.

Hannah Stewart

Ombudsman volunteer coordinator

Area Agency on Aging, District 7