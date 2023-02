Lilas Black Published 10:38 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Lilas Janeen Black, 62, of Nitro, West Virginia, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Funeral ceremony will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation is noon at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home of Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.