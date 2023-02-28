Monday’s OHSAA boys tournament scores

Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Monday’s Boy’s Basketball Tournament Scores

Division III=

Email newsletter signup

Region 9=

Beachwood 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 65

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 100, Columbiana 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 59, Kirtland 54

Smithville 54, Fairview 50

Region 10=

Creston Norwayne 60, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Division IV=

Region 13=

Richmond Hts. 92, Elyria Open Door 55

Warren JFK 83, Windham 47

Region 15=

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Latham Western 53

Portsmouth Notre Dame 34, S. Webster 30

Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Beaver Eastern 59

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 75, Fredericktown 49

Gahanna Cols. Academy 43, London Madison Plains 36

Region 12=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Johnstown Northridge 44

Worthington Christian 62, Milford Center Fairbanks 30

Cornerstone Christian 78, Cortland Maplewood 28

More z RSS Twitter

Reds 7, Dodgers 1 boxscore

With James injury, Lakers face challenge to reach postseason

NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal

Browns could restructure Deshaun Watson’s $230M contract

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you think there will be another cold snap before winter officially ends?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections