Theresa Kline

Aug. 26, 1955– Feb. 26, 2023

Theresa M. Kline, 67, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was the wife of David Kline and was born Aug. 26, 1955, to the late Ralph and Patricia Farmer Laber.

She was the mother of Joe (Mandi K.) Kline, Susan (Cheri) Kline, Mark (Amy) Kline and Ben Kline, grandchildren Abbigail, Gracie, Khole, Griffin, and Kable Kline; and had one brother, Chris (Jane) Laber, and one sister, Cornelia Laber.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pine Grove.

Visitation will be at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home on 6–8 p.m. Wednesday.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pine Grove, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Catholic Cemetery.