6 area wrestlers headed for D3 regional meet Published 11:20 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Takedowns, grappling, escapes, submission holds, clinching, reversals.

Email newsletter signup

Those are wrestling terms.

Sectional, district, regional.

Those are tournament terms.

Put those terms altogether and you have things that are of major interest for six local wrestlers.

In the Division 3 District meet at Blanchester High School, six area wrestlers earned trips to the regionals Friday and Saturday at Troy High School.

South Point Pointers’ senior Maurice Long pinned Finneytown’s Jaae von Herndon in 1:07 of the first period. Long was the lone champion from the area in his weight class.

Fairland Dragons’ sophomore C.J. Graham was runner-up in the 113-pound weight class as he lost an 8-3 decision to Logan Dean of Bethel-Tate.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ freshman Nate Sloan was runner-up in the 120-pound division as he lost a tough 10-7 decision to Hunter Smith of Blanchester.

Ironton junior Ben Sloan — brother of Nate Sloan — was second in the 150-pound class as he was pinned at the 1:40 mark of the second period by Kyle Landgon of Cincinnati Deer Park.

Fairland sophomore Will Callicoat was runner-up to Cincinnati Madeira’s Gus Kayser in the 165 class as he fell in a tough 6-4 decision.

Fairland sophomore Quinten Cremeans was second in the 215 weight division as he lost a 7-5 decision to Owen Roberts of East Clinton.

Maderia won the meet with 201 points and Greenview was second with 198.5 points.

Fairland was seventh with 88 points, Ironton was eighth with 67.5, South Point was 14th with 39 points and Chesapeake was 19th with 4 points.

South Point sophomore Gage Chapman took fifth place as he pinned Jude Huston of Blanchester in 1:41 of the second period.

Fairland’s Dylan Stone was fifth as he pinned Kevin Fuller of North College Hill 50 seconds into the second stanza.

Ironton’s Phil Bownman was sixth after being pinned by Samuel Kayser of Madeira at the 1:24 mark.

The pairings for the regional meet are:

285: Maurice Long (22-9) vs. Troy Milligan, Goldwater (28-15)

113: C.J. Graham (45-5) vs. Graden Maag, Columbus Grove (11-8)

120: Nate Sloan (24-11) vs. Isaac Brown, Versailles (14-17)

150: Ben Sloan (29-8) vs. Zayden Martin, Convoy Crestview (32-9)

165: Will Callicoat (43-9) vs. Jace Wilcox, Northwestern (27-19)

215: Quinten Cremeans (31-7) vs. Zane Adams, Preble Shawnee (28-3)

The top four finishers advanced to the regional meet and the top four finishers in the regional will advance to the state meet the weekend of March 10-12 at Value City Arena in the Jerome Schottenstein Center.