EDITORIAL: Give the gift of reading Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

This week is Read Across America Week across the U.S.

Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, the annual celebration of reading is the nation’s largest.

Timed around the birthdate of children’s author Dr. Seuss (which is Thursday), the event has partnered with his estate in past years and many schools still theme their activities around his works each year.

Across the country, these activities will include student competitions, dress up days, guest readers and many colorful events.

In addition to these events in schools, many homes will also be taking part.

We encourage parents to get involved and sit down and read aloud with their children this week, visit their local library and take advantages of resources for free books, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has been heavily promoted by our county commission.

Encouraging them to discover the world of books will set them on a path to better learning and academic achievement, and will inspire and motivate them throughout life.

It is a great way to bond as a family this week and beyond.

And educators and parents should be sure to visit the NEA’s website, where they offer book suggestions from a diverse collection of authors to appeal to all ages, as well as ideas for activities for schools and families to take part in throughout the year based on reading.

— And join us in the next edition of The Tribune, when we will take a look at how one local school promoted reading this week, with help from across the county.