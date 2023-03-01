Michael Nicely Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Michael Nicely

Michael R. Nicely, 71, of South Point, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Nicely.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com