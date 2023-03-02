Franklin Dalton Published 12:18 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Franklin Dalton

Sept. 18, 1942–Feb. 28, 2023

Franklin D. Dalton, 80, of Ironton, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, while at the Community Hospice Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

His parents, John Jr. and Ruth (Sharp) Dalton, welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 18, 1942.

He enjoyed life for 80 years before joining family members who had preceded him. His wife of 43 years, Joyce Ann (Johnson) Dalton, passed on April 18, 2009. A precious granddaughter, Micah Renae Bays; a son, Anthony Dalton, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky; a sister, Pauline Deeds; and a brother, Jerry Dalton, formerly of Ironton, preceded him as well.

Franklin was a 1960 graduate of Ironton High School.

His technical interests led him to study heating and air conditioning. He continued using these technical skills and to build upon them.

He chose to serve his country in December of 1962 when he joined the United States Navy.

After having completed a four-year tour and adding service by joining the Naval Reserves, his skills were noted by King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Proving that hard work does pay off, Frank became director of Plant Operations and retired Jan. 19, 1999.

However, when his son in law, Melvin, asked him to join his company, Frank was up for that. Frank took time to laugh a lot. He rarely met a stranger and always had a tale to tell.

Ballroom dancing with his wife Joyce Ann was another way he shared his love of life and laughter.

Frank took time to be involved in his community via membership in the Masons, Scottish Rites of Cincinnati and El Hasa Shrine.

His life is celebrated by his three daughters, Dana (Melvin) Timm, of Neevah, Wisconsin, Terri L. (Keith) Reed, of Raceland, Kentucky, and Tina Jo Silva, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition, he leaves Chloe Dalton, India Hill, Sierra Hill, Amber Timm, Lewis Timm, Jarrod Bays, Christian Silva, and Coram Silva, all grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren remain as well.

His brother Thomas (Marianna) Dalton, and his loving sister who was by his side, Jill Deeds, all Ironton residents, remain to keep his life experience alive.

A graveside service will be held Monday at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Section G, 700 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Kentucky. Pastor Carson Hunt will officiate.

Phillips Funeral Home, of Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Phillips Funeral Home, of Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.