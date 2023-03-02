Huntington Area CVB to host Business Expo for minority-owned businesses Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Showcase event will be Sunday at Heritage Station

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA – The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host their Honor Huntington Diversity Business Expo from 1–4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.

The Honor Huntington Diversity Business Expo will provide a platform for local Black and minority-owned businesses to showcase their products and services.

Email newsletter signup

Admission is free to the public, and all are welcome to stop by, listen to live music and visit a variety of vendors offering food, fashion, and much more.

The Expo promises to be a vibrant and unique opportunity for community members to connect with and support Black and minority entrepreneurs in Huntington.

The event seeks to celebrate the contributions of Huntington’s Black community to the Tri-state area’s economy, by recognizing their entrepreneurial spirit and the city’s cultural diversity.

The event is a part of the Huntington Area CVB’s Honor Huntington campaign, which celebrates the present as much as the past.

The initiative aims to honor the city’s Black history and raise awareness of its contributions to today’s community.

The Honor Huntington project highlights the Huntington Area CVB’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the growth of small businesses, and community engagement.

The campaign is hosted in partnership with Radiant Communications Agency, an advertising and public relations entity made up of students at Marshall University.

Vendor fees range anywhere from $75-150.

Huntington Area CVB will collect payment at the event.

Acceptable forms of payment include check or cash.

Proceeds will be dedicated to hosting future events associated with the Honor Huntington project.

To sign up as a vendor, contact Isabel Morris at morris447@marshall.edu for more information.