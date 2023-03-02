The Sumdogs of Fairland West win Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Students took part in advanced math competition

ROME TOWNSHIP — Fairland West Elementary School is honoring its students for excelling in math.

10 fifth graders from the school won in the Sumdog math competition this year, coached by teacher Blaine Fuller to face off in the online event with other advanced students in multiple Lawrence County schools.

Email newsletter signup

Fairland West’s first place team was comprised of Bryce Vance, Tamarkus Lee, Jetta Gue, Tyson Siger, Keadyn Campbell, Amelia Hall, Tyson Bullitt, Aidan Ballard, Andy Chen and Lauren Baker.

In county rakings of invidual students, Gue came in first, Hall was third and Vance was fourth.

Sumdog is an online learning service that can be personalized for children and used to set up custom competitions to motivate students and build confidence. The service is geared to those from ages 5-14.