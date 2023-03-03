GALLERY: Burlington Elementary Living Wax Museum – Vol. 2
Published 12:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023
Second grade students portray Elvis Presley and Stevie Nicks in the Living Wax Museum at Burlington Elementary School on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A second grade student portrays abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the Living Wax Museum at Burlington Elementary School on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Second grade student Zane Chaney portrays professional rodeo cowboy Lane Frost in the Living Wax Museum at Burlington Elementary School on Thursday.
A second grade student portrays civil rights figure Ruby Bridges in the Living Wax Museum at Burlington Elementary School on Thursday..
A second grade student portrays television and film comedian Lucille Ball.
A second grader portrays rock singer Elvis Presley.
A second grader, portraying softball player Jennie Finch, stands next to an autographed photo she received from the sports star when working on the project.
A second grade student portrays U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall.
U.S. presidents John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump were among the historical figures portrayed by second graders.
A second grade student portrays NFL and Marshall University player Randy Moss.
Burlington Elementary School hosted their 7th annual Living Wax Museum on Feb. 23.
— Photos by Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune