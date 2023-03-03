Kristi Hall Published 2:13 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Kristi Hall

Nov. 5, 1961–March 1, 2023

Kristi J. White Hall, 61, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Kristi was born Nov. 5, 1961, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Robert Nelson White and Gayle (Thomas) Wood.

Kristi was a 1980 graduate of Ironton High School and earned an Associates Degree from the Columbus Technical Institute in 1982.

She retired in 2010 after 25 years with the Federal Correctional Facility in Ashland, Kentucky, as an IT specialist/unit manager.

Kristi was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, loved to cook, was a Kentucky Colonel, a local business owner and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Dr. Vernon B. Wood; her sister, Robin White Ison; and her brother-in-law, Joe Ison.

She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Hall Sr., whom she married May 31, 1997.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her two children, Brittani Rae White, of Columbus, and Reece Hall of Ironton; her stepsons, Dwayne Hall (Morgan), of Ashland, Kentucky, and Troy Hall (Sarah), of Lexington, Kentucky; her sister, Terri Gregory (Jefferson), of Bristol, Tennessee; her brother, Bobby White (Mary), of Bristol, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Delaney and Rosie Hall, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Ian Hall, of Ashland, Kentucky. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Chinn officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6–8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.