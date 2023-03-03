Lady Dragons head to Division 2 Final Four Published 11:07 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ZANESVILLE — The Road to Dayton just took its final turn.

The Fairland Lady Dragons quest to reach the Division 2 state tournament was realized on Friday as they beat the Granville Lady Blue Aces 41-25 in the regional championship game to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

The No. 2-ranked Lady Dragons (27-0) will play Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the University of Dayton Arena in the state semi-finals.

Northwest beat Canfield 51-29.

In the other D2 regional finals, Bryan (25-2) topped Norwalk 58-45 and Purcell-Marian (25-2) stopped Hamilton Badin 64-54.

The championship game will be at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

This marks Fairland’s third trip to the Final Four. The previous two trips were 2014 and 2015.

Reece and Kamryn Barnitz hit 3-pointers and Bree Allen scored as Fairland went on an 8-0 run to start the game.

Harper Annarino scored for the Blue Aces but Addison Godby had a basket and free thrown to give the Lady Dragons an 11-2 lead after the first quarter.

Ella Schneider and Taylor Warehime sandwiched baskets around Godby’s bucket and Granville trailed just 13-6.

Fairland’s Tomi Hinkle and Granville’s Ava Gossman traded 3-pointers to make it 16-9 but Bree Allen scored points to give Fairland a 20-9 halftime lead.

Fairland outscored Granville 13-6 coming out of the locker room to build a 29-15 lead and the teams traded baskets to end the quarter with the Lady Dragons lead 31-17.

Russell scored and Allen hit a foul shot and it was 34-17 to open the fourth quarter.

Trailing 34-22, Granville began to foul and the Lady Dragons converted 5-of-6 free throw attempts as Allen went 3-of-4 and Kamryn Barnitz was 2-of-2 at the foul line to seal the win.

Kamryn Barnitz led the balanced Lady Dragons with 10 points. Allen and Russell had 9 each.

Granville (25-3) was led by Gossman with 9 and Annarino added 7.

Granville 2 7 8 8 = 25

Fairland 11 9 11 10 = 41

GRANVILLE (25-3): Delaney Varrasso 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Schneider 1 0 0-0 2, Taylor Warehime 1 1 0-0 5, Katie Cottrell 0 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Moore 0 1 0-0 3, Ava Gossman 1 2 0-2 8, Haley Strasser 0 0 0-0 0, Harper Annarino 1 1 2-2 7. Totals: 4 5 2-4 25. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (27-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby 3 0 1-1 7, Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 3 0 3-4. 9, Tomi Hinkle 0 1 0-1 3, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 2-2 10, Bailey Russell 4 0 1-1 9, Kylee Bruce 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4 7-9 41. Rebounds: 26 (Hinkle 6, Russell 5, Allen 4). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.