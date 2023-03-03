RH’s Reynolds takes 11th at D2 state bowling tournament
Published 11:17 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
COLUMBUS — Bri Reynolds proved she was one of the best bowlers in the state.
Email newsletter signup
The Rock Hill Redwomen senior bowler finished 11th on Friday at the Division 2 state tournament held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on South High Street.
Reynolds rolled games of 191, 181 and 193 to finished with a 565 total.
Amanda Morton of Akron Coventry with a 635 total.
Reynolds was consistant as she placed second at the sectional and district tournaments but was first among individuals not on a qualifying team.
She was second overall at the district with a 565 total and missed by one pin of taking first place overall.