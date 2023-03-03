RH’s Reynolds takes 11th at D2 state bowling tournament

Published 11:17 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — Bri Reynolds proved she was one of the best bowlers in the state.

Email newsletter signup

The Rock Hill Redwomen senior bowler finished 11th on Friday at the Division 2 state tournament held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on South High Street.

Reynolds rolled games of 191, 181 and 193 to finished with a 565 total.

Amanda Morton of Akron Coventry with a 635 total.

Reynolds was consistant as she placed second at the sectional and district tournaments but was first among individuals not on a qualifying team.

She was second overall at the district with a 565 total and missed by one pin of taking first place overall.

More z RSS Twitter

Lady Dragons head to Division 2 Final Four

Friday’s OHSAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament Scores

JMU oust Marshall women from Sun Belt Tournament, 62-43

One giant ‘Leep’ for Fairland All-Ohio football standout

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you read to your children as part of Read Across America Week?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections