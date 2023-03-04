Graham advances to wrestling state tournament Published 10:04 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

TROY — C.J. Graham is developing a good habit.

For the second straight year, the Fairland sophomore is heading for the Division 3 wrestling state tournament.

Graham pinned Sulaiman Muhammed of Dayton Northridge at 2:32 to take third place at the regional meet on Saturday and earned a berth in the state tournament.

The top four finishers advance to the state tournament to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Value City Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University.

Graham also won his consolation semi-final match with a pin of Nyah Hodge-Miller of Spenceville in 1:49 of the first period. He also pinned Parker Will of Delphos St. John’s in 0:55 of the first period in the third consolation.

South Point senior Maurice Long was sixth in the 285-pound class after being pinned by Indian Lake’s Dylan Valerio in 1:38 of the first period.

In the consolation semifinal, Fairland’s Will Callicoat lost to Wayne Trace’s Sam Moore 13-2.

In the 120-pound division, Ironton freshman Nate Sloan beat Isaac Brown of Versailles in a technical fall, 7-2.

Sloan then lost a decision to Nolan Earles of Peble Shawnee, 17-6.

Ironton junior Ben Sloan lost to Brookville’s Zayden Martin by pin at 2:29 in the second period of the 150-pound bracket.

Fairland sophomore Quentin Cremeans lost to Zane Adams of Preble Shawnee in the 215-pound division when he was pinned at the 3:24 mark in the second period.