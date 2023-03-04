Ironton ’72 title team presents scholarship

Published 9:30 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Jim Walker


Former Ironton Fighting Tigers’ pitcher Jake Sloan is presented a check for $1,100 toward his education by members of the 1972 Ironton Class AA state championship team. This one-time scholarship was made possible by sponsors for the 50th anniversary of the Ironton state title season. The money not used on the anniversary celebration was to be given to a deserving former Ironton baseball player. Sloan is a pre-med student currently pitching for Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Pictured from left to right, Jimmy Payne, Travis Wylie, Jake Sloan, coach Mike Burcham, Jim Tordiff and Rick Massey. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photo for The Ironton Tribune)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The 1972 Ironton Class AA state championship celebrate its 50th anniversary last summer. And as the new baseball season approaches, the team is celebrating the current Ironton baseball team.

Email newsletter signup

Sponsors donated money for last year’s reunion and the players from that team made a promise that if there was any money left, it would be given as a one-time scholarship to a deserving student/athlete for their college education.


Jake Sloan

Former Ironton and current Mount Vernon Nazarene University pitcher Jake Sloan was selected as the recipient and awarded more than $1,000 toward his education.

“There isn’t a more deserving person than Jake Sloan,” said Travis Wylie who coached Sloan at Ironton. “He wasn’t just a good player, he was a quality person off the field and in the classroom. He was a leader who showed other players and students the right way to do things.”

Sloan is a pre-med student at Mount Nazarene.

Sponsors for the Ironton 50-year Reunion were:

Hurley Insurance, Allyn’s Jewelers, Preferred Fitness, Chris and Patti Gleichauf, T.J. Parnell, Rick Boykin, Bob Bayert, Frances Roberts Barlow, Dr. Burton and Leona Payne, Steve and Ann Harvey, Joe Geletka, Jim and Julie Payne, Jim Tordiff, Hal and Terri Spears, Gary Belcher, Patty Wade, Ray Restaurant, McCauley Furniture and Central Hardware and Furniture.

“It’s unique that a lot of the sponsors were sponsors for Ironton back when we won’t state or they were fans who followed the team. Ironton has always supported the youth of the community,” said Jim Tordiff who was the starting second baseman for the 1972 championship team.

More z RSS Twitter

All-SOC Boys & Girls Basketball Teams

Reds’ weekend boxscores

Ironton bowlers 9th at state tournament

Graham advances to wrestling state tournament

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you read to your children as part of Read Across America Week?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections