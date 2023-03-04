Ironton bowlers 9th at state tournament Published 11:38 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — In the program’s first-ever state tournament, the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ bowling team just came up ever so short.

Ironton finished ninth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 qualifying round and missed advancing to the finals round by 6 pins.

Ironton’s team score was 3,307 while Clinton-Massie had a 3,313 total.

Coldwater had the best qualifying total with 3,724 but lost in the finals bracket play to DeGraff Riverside who had placed seventh in the qualifying round with a 3,334 total.

Ironton’s Andrew Allen was tied for sixth in the overall individual standings as he rolled a 657 on games of 200, 222 and 235. He shared the spot with Chris Ritchie of Mechanicburg who went 202, 209 and 246.

Ironton’s Mason Davidson posted scores of 237, 203 and 192 for a 632 total and was 15th among the 210 participants.

Taking 43rd was Andy Schoener of Ironton with a 556 total on games of 203, 166 and 187.

The Fighting Tigers’ Landon Bowles tossed games of 158, 204 and 170 for a 532 total and was 57th.

Spencer Hannahs of St. Paris Graham had the top score of 729.