Man facing attempted murder charge

Adkins indicted for setting sister’s house on fire in January

A South Point man is facing one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated arson.

Aaron C. Adkins, 35, was indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Feb. 27.

The three first-degree felony charges stem from a Jan. 17 incident when according to court records, Adkins created a “substantial risk of physical harm” to his sister by “throwing gasoline, pouring gasoline in the home and in around (her) and threw matches and the lighting a garment on fire in the house.”

On Wednesday, Adkins was in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Christen Finley for a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other people indicted by the grand jury and the counts against them include:

• Donovan Lance Spears, 31, Chesapeake, first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (for having an amount equal or exceeding 1,000 doses) with a major drug offender specification, a having a firearm specification, and a forfeiture specification for a Glock 17, a Glock 23, a Glock 43, a Sig Sauer MPX, a Deyvia VR80, a FN 5.7, a FN SCAR and all the ammunition and magazines confiscated on Jan. 25; first-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a major drug offender specification; first-degree felony trafficking in hashish; second-degree felony possession of hashish; third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana; fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana; first-degree felony illegal manufacturing of drugs; and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (for $3,500 in cash.)

• Caleb T. Hamm, 25, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Eric R. Markel, 29, Pedro, second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Steven B. Stamper, 23, Ironton, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• John Suiter, 31, Ironton, first-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felony possession of cocaine, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Deana L. Fry, 45, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ronnie E. Gillispie Jr., 33, third-degree felony burglary.

• Alley Kay N. Douglas, 23, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

• Bryan K. Shackleford, 39, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Colby J. Fuselier, 19, Woodward, Oklahoma, second-degree felony burglary, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Larry W. Stapleton, 55, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification for $19,560 in cash.

• Kelly W. Stapleton, 47, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael B. Preston, 56, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Buddy A. Jenkins, 42, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Cyril D. D’Errico, 51, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Tanner A. Miller, 27, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• James F. Unrue II, 39, Russell, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Matthew R. Clark, 35, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.