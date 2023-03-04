Reds’ weekend boxscores Published 11:47 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Royals 12, Reds 6

Kansas City Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Mlendez dh 2 1 1 2 K.Nwman dh 4 0 1 1 Emshoff dh 2 0 0 0 M.Trana dh 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 0 0 0 W.Myers 1b 3 1 2 0 Cropley c 2 0 0 0 Nrthcut 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 3 3 3 0 C.Pnder rf 3 0 0 0 Alxnder 1b 2 2 2 2 Hndrick rf 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 2 2 C.Csali c 3 1 1 2 N.Lftin 3b 2 0 0 0 Rbinson c 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 J.Vsler 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Gzman ss 1 2 1 0 N.Marte 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 2 0 1 0 D L Crz ss 2 2 2 1 Ramirez cf 1 1 0 0 E.Arryo ss 1 0 1 0 Tolbert lf 3 1 0 0 N.Solak lf 3 1 1 1 Bradley lf 2 1 1 3 A.Cerda lf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Rave rf 3 0 0 0 A.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Cstllno rf 2 0 0 0 J.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Dngan 2b 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos cf 2 1 2 1 McCllgh 2b 2 1 2 1 Hopkins cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 12 14 10 Totals 38 6 11 6

Kansas City 211 010 322 – 12 Cincinnati 212 010 000 – 6

E–Torres (1), Ramos (1). DP–Kansas City 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pratto (1), Alexander (1), Duffy (2), Isbel (1), McCullough (1), Ramos (3). 3B–Vosler (1), De La Cruz (1). HR–Melendez (1), Alexander (1), Bradley (2), Casali (1), De La Cruz (1). SB–Guzman (1), Ramirez (1), Tolbert (2), Dungan (1), McCullough (1), Arroyo (1). SF–Melendez.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Heasley 2 6 3 3 1 2 Chapman BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 3 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 1 3 Bowlan H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 3 Veneziano 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Overton 3 6 4 3 1 1 Stoudt BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 1 4 Bracho H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sims L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 1 Diaz 1 2 2 2 0 3 Karcher 1 2 2 2 1 1

HBP–by Sims (Guzman).

WP–Stoudt.

PB–Perez.

Umpires–Home, Malachi Moore; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Lew Williams; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T–2:47. A–3002

Reds 10, Athletics 9

Cincinnati Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Frley rf 4 1 2 1 N.Allen ss 4 0 1 0 Martini rf 2 0 1 1 M.Muncy ss 1 0 0 0 J.India 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Capel rf 3 1 1 1 R.Mrtin 2b 1 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 1 0 0 Stphnsn dh 4 0 1 1 Sdrstrm c 2 0 1 0 Q.McAfe dh 1 0 0 0 S.Brown lf 3 1 2 1 Ja.Free dh 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0 T.Fredl cf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 M.Siani cf 1 0 1 0 Z.Gelof 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Maile c 4 0 0 0 J.Blday cf 4 2 3 0 J.Preda c 1 0 0 0 J.Bride 3b 2 2 0 0 S.Steer 3b 3 3 3 1 Jo.Diaz 2b 3 0 2 3 Qintana 3b 2 0 1 0 Ke.Cron 1b 1 1 1 3 Barrero ss 2 2 1 1 C.Pache dh 2 0 0 0 M.McLin ss 1 1 1 0 L.Btler dh 2 0 0 0 Enctrnd 1b 3 1 2 2 McGarry 1b 2 0 0 0 Frchild lf 2 1 1 1 Plummer lf 2 1 1 1 Totals 43 10 16 9 Totals 36 9 12 8

Cincinnati 030 104 002 – 10 Oakland 300 003 300 – 9

E–India (1). DP–Cincinnati 2, Oakland 0. LOB–Cincinnati 11, Oakland 6. 2B–Steer (1), Barrero (1), McLain (1), Brown 2 (2), Aguilar (1), Diaz (1). 3B–Martini (1), Soderstrom (1). HR–Steer (1), Encarnacion-Strand (2), Capel (1), Cron (2). SB–Martin (4), Friedl (1), Bleday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene 3 4 3 3 0 0 Richardson 2 2 0 0 2 1 Guerrero 1 3 3 3 2 2 Gibaut BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 Kuhnel W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sanmartin S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland Rucinski 3 4 3 3 0 5 Wieland 2 4 1 1 0 3 Cushing 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Smith 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Supak H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Acton L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP–by Greene (Langeliers), Cushing (Fairchild).

WP–Cushing, Greene 2.

Umpires–Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chad Fairchild;.

T–3:06. A–8805

White Sox 6, Reds 4

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi J.India 2b 2 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 1 1 1 A.Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0 Mntgmry ss 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 1 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 3 1 2 3 A.Rmine c 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick lf 1 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 3 1 2 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 1 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 J.Frley lf 1 1 1 3 Jimenez dh 3 0 1 0 Frchild lf 2 0 0 0 L.Meses dh 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder 1b 2 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 2 2 1 Enctrnd 1b 1 0 1 1 S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 C.Csali dh 2 0 0 0 G.Shets rf 3 0 1 0 Hopkins dh 1 0 1 0 O.Colas rf 1 0 1 0 S.Lyton dh 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 1 1 0 T.Fredl cf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 M.Siani cf 2 0 0 0 Rmllard 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Nwman ss 2 0 0 0 J.Brger 1b 2 0 0 0 D L Crz ss 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez cf 2 0 0 0 S.Steer 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Ramos 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Marte 3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 34 6 10 6

Cincinnati 003 000 010 – 4 Chicago 051 000 00(x) – 6

E–Cease (1). DP–Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Chicago 5. 2B–Ramos (2), Colas (1). HR–Fraley (1), Vaughn (1), Grandal (1). SB–Colas (1), Remillard (2). SF–Encarnacion-Strand.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Weaver L, 0-1 1 2-3 6 5 5 0 3 Eveld 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Williamson 2 1 1 1 0 3 Duarte 1 1 0 0 0 1 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 Young 1 0 0 0 0 2 Solomon 1 1 0 0 1 0

Chicago Cease W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 2 2 Graveman 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 Olson H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lopez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ruiz H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 Avila H, 1 2 1 1 1 0 2 Peralta S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by_Avila (Lopez).

Balk–Avila.

Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T–2:26. A–3439