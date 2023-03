Rev. Jatau to share during Asbury Revival Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Reverend Emmanuel Jatau will share his life changing experience during the Asbury Revival 10:40 a.m. Sunday at Ironton First Nazarene Church, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton.

Rev. Jatau served as pastor with Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) for 14 years in Nigeria and is currently a PhD candidate at Asbury Seminary.