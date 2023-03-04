Sports Writers Southeast Ohio All-District Basketball Teams Local Selections

Published 9:23 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

2022-23 Southeast Ohio All-District Basketball Teams

Area Selections

Division 2 Boys

First Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Braden Schreck, Ironton 17.8 5.1 2.8 1.0 6-02 So.

Division 2 Boys

Second Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Shaun Terry, Ironton 15.9 3.8 3.5 1.9 5-10 So.

Division 2 Boys

Specal Mention

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Ethan White,Ironton 9.3 7.8 1.0 1.8 6-01 Sr.

Division3 Boys

First Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Caleb Lovely, South Point 22.4 5.3 2.1 1.3 6-03 Jr.

Second Team

Jordan Ermalocih, So. Point 8.4 3.4 5.3 1.1 6-00 Sr.

J.D. Thacker, Fairland 10.6 5.1 1.5 1.0 6-04 Sr.

Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake 16.9 3.3 3.6 1.6 5-04 Jr.

Blake Porter, Rock Hill 16.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 5-09 Jr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove 18.5 6-01 So.

Third Team

Chase Allen, Fairland 15.0 2.3 2.8 1.5 5-10 Jr.

Special Mention

Xander Dornon, South Point 6.0 6.3 2.0 1.0 6-04 Sr.

Xathan Haney, South Point 7.8 4.0 1. 0.5 6-03 Sr.

Will Davis, Fairland 10.2 4.8 2.1 2.0 6-2 Jr.

Brody Buchanan, Fairland 11.9 3.6 2.1 1.2 5-09 So.

Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill 13.7 6.7 2.1 1.3 6-04 Sr.

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill 10.0 2.7 3.5 1.2 5-10 Sr.

Isaiah Dillon, Coal Grove 10.0 6-01 Sr.

Co-Players of the Year: Caleb Lovely, South Point; Myles Montgomery, Minford

Coaches of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point; Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Division 4 Boys

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Levi Sampson, Green 22.4 11.5 1.3 2.4 6-04 Sr.

Second Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Erikai Jackson, St. Joseph 14.0 5.0 2.0 5-10 Sr.

Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley 15.0 8.0 3.0 4.0 6-01 So.

Abe McBee, Green 12.9 4.5 3.0 5-10 Jr.

Special Mention

Kai Coleman, St. Joseph 7.0 2.4 7.5 6-00 Jr.

Gabe McBee, Green 9.2 6.0 2.2 3.0 6-02 Sr.

Players of the Year: Levi Sampson, Green; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking

Coach of the Year: Quinten Williams, Leesburg Fairfield

Division 2 Girls

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland 12.0 4.8 4.2 3.2 5-06 Sr.

Bree Allen, Fairland 14.3 6.8 2.8 5-11 Jr.

Second Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland 8.0 5.7 5-11 Jr.

Special Mention

Bailey Russell, Fairland 13.1 5-08 Fr.

Addison Godby, Fairland 8.4 6.2 6-00 Fr. Division 3 Girls

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill 17.6 5-08 Sr.

Second Team

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill 12.1 5-05 Sr.

Sophi Hutchinson, Cheapeake 18.7 3.9 2.4 5.5 5-06 Fr.

Kate Ball, Chesapeake 10.6 5.0 2.0 2.6 5-05 So.

Third Team

Camille Hall, South Point 12.0 8.0 3.0 5-08 Jr.

Evan Williams, Ironton 12.0 50 4.5 2.3 5-05 Sr.

Kesey Fraley, Coal Grove 11.2 4. 1.5 1.8 5-08 Sr.

Special Mention

Isabel Morgan, Ironton 11.8 1.5 1.0 5-06 Sr.

Hope Easterling, Rock Hill 6.0 6.8 5-11 Jr.

Alivia Noel, Coal Grove 8.0 7.0 1.8 2.2 5-06 Jr.

Saratina Jackson, South Point 10.0 4.0 5-07 So.

Abbey Isaacs, Chsapeake 5.0 4.5 5-06 Fr.

Player of the Year: Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Fairland; Jeff Miller, Unioto; J.D. Walters, Sheridan

Division 4

Second Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley 10.0 10.0 5-09 Jr.

Third Team

Gracie Damron, St. Joseph 11.0 10.0 6-00 Sr.

Special Mention

Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley 6.0 8.0 7.0 5-06 Jr.

Anna Knapp, Green 10.0 5-09 Sr.

Katelinn Satterfield, Green 5-03 Sr.

Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiler, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

