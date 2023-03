All-SOC Boys & Girls Basketball Teams Published 12:49 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Southern Ohio Conference

Division 1 Boys

First Team

Levi Sampson, Green

Abe McBee, Green

Gabe McBee, Green

Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Chase Carter, Western

Drew Haggy, Western

Myles Beasley, New Boston

Dalton Jackson, New Boston

Erika Jackson, St. Joseph

Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley

Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East

Malachi Loper, Portsmouth Clay

Second Team

Levi Blevins, Green

Jon Knapp, Green

Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame

London Barbarits, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Kam Janes, Western

Devin Maynard, New Boston

Kai Coleman, St. Joseph

Braden Corn, Symmes Valley

Josh Saunders, Symmes Valley

Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East

Kenney Fowler, Portsmouth Clay

Player of the Year: Levi Sampson, Green

Defensive Player of the Year: Drew Haggy, Western

Coach of the Year: J.D. King, Green

———

Southern Ohio Conference

Division 2 Boys

First Team

Myles Montgomery, Minford

Bennett Kayser, Minford

Joe Hannah, Minford

Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg

Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg

Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley

Colt Buckle, Lucasville Valley

Connor Lintz, Northwest

Jay Jenkins, Northwest

Tyler Sommer, South Webster

Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern

Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West

Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill

Caden Nibert, Waverly

Second Team

Jackson Shoemaker, Minford

Adam Crank, Minford

Caleb Arthur, Wheelersburg

Connor Estep, Wheelersburg

George Arnett, Lucasville Valley

Tanner Bolin, Northwest

Will Collins, South Webster

Eli Roberts, South Webster

Jace White, Beaver Eastern

Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West

Gavin Howell, Oak Hill

Logan Swords, Waverly

Player of the Year: Myles Montgomery, Minford

Defensive Players of the Year: Jay Jenkins, Northwest; Joe Hannan, Minford

Coach of the Year: Josh Shoemaker

———

Southern Ohio Conference

Division 1 Girls

First Team

Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Ella Kirby, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley

Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley

Kenzi Ferneau, Western

Jordyn Rittenhouse, Western

Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay

Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay

Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston

Caden Williams, New Boston

Gracie Damron, St. Joseph

Anna Knapp, Green

Madison Fitzgerald, Sciotoville East

Second Team

Katie Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Kamryn Bradford, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Kaitlyn Maynard, Symmes Valley

Enola Cade, Symmes Valley

Alicia Francis, Western

Sarah Cassidy, Portsmouth Clay

Cassie Williams, New Boston

Mia Weber, St. Joseph

Katelinn Satterfield, Green

Lanie Lewis, Sciotoville East

Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Defensive Players of the Year: Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame

———

Southern Ohio Conference

Division 2 Girls

First Team

Maelyn Howell, Portsmouth West

Alexia Deaver, Portsmouth West

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West

Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg

Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg

Lindsey Williams, Minford

Maggie Risner, Minford

Lexi Conkel, Minford

Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly

Kelli Stewart, Waverly

Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster

Bella Claxon, South Webster

Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley

Cylie Weaver, Beaver Eastern

Faith Jewett, Northwest

Second Team

Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West

Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West

Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg

Kiera Kennard, Wheelersburg

Caris Risner, Waverly

Keith Wright, South Webster

Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley

Laken Gullett, Beaver Eastern

Daria Compton, Northwest

Caitlin Gamble, Oak Hill

Tori Bodey, Oak Hill

Player of the Year: Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West

Coach of the Year: Larry Howell, Jr., Portsmouth West

The Southern Ohio Conference All-Star Game will be held on Monday, March 13, at Northwest High School. The girls game will be at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ game. A 3-point shooting contest between games.