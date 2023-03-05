Letter to the editor: Introducing a new baseball program to Southern Ohio area Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

District 11 Challenger Little League is an adaptive baseball program for peers with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Our program is available for all school enrolled peers ages 4-22. We also offer a SR League division for ages 22+. Challenger baseball is non-competitive. We never keep score and every player has an equal opportunity to experience the game of baseball without discrimination. District 11 is composed of 12 counties in Southern Ohio. Every peer is eligible regardless of school district.

Challenger League is a division of Little League International. We are a completely non-profit, volunteer based program. We rely solely on donations from within our local community.

Our season will run April-June with an end of the year “Jamboree.” Generally, we will play one game a week, with one practice if needed. Challenger baseball relies on “Buddies” (volunteers) to help everyone succeed and have fun and educational experiences safely.

These volunteers are crucial and help establish a family-like atmosphere. Anybody can volunteer regardless of age, and they are required to go through a yearly background check to be eligible. Volunteers often help the players run the bases, field the ball, pitch, or cheer on from the dugout.

Challenger uses adaptive equipment if needed. This can range from foam safety balls, wiffle ball bats, lacrosse sticks, even beeping baseballs and bases to help with the visually impaired.

Remaining Registration Dates:

March 18 10a.m.-noon Wheelersburg High School

March 25 10a.m.-noon Wheelersburg High School

www.district11challenger.com

Facebook: District 11 Challenger Little League

Rhiannon Carmon

President

District 11 Challenger Little League

