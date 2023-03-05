Michigan State wins regular-season finale over Buckeyes
Published 10:54 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Michigan State finished the regular season with an 84-78 win over Ohio State on Saturday.
Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span.
Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15), who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.
Michigan State led by 11 after a Hoggard bucket to open the second half. Ohio State got within three with a 7-0 run that Thornton capped with a 3-pointer with under six minutes left. The Buckeyes didn’t get that close again after Walker drove for a layup and Hoggard added two free throws, the first of 11 points he scored in the final 3 1/2 minutes, including the Spartans’ final five.
Three-pointers by Hoggard, Hall and Tre Holloman were part of an early 13-0 run that broke a tie and put the Spartans in front while the Buckeyes stumbled at the start on 1-of-9 shooting. Michigan State led 43-34 at halftime after shooting 57%, including making 8 of 14 3-point attempts, and Hall leading the way with 10 points.
Michigan State swept the teams’ two meetings. Both now prepare for the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday in Chicago.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sensabaugh
|30
|7-15
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|21
|Sueing
|34
|4-10
|2-2
|3-9
|7
|3
|10
|Okpara
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Gayle
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Thornton
|33
|7-15
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|20
|McNeil
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|11
|Likekele
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Brown
|17
|1-1
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|11-12
|6-27
|15
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .483, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Thornton 4-8, McNeil 3-6, Sensabaugh 3-6, Likekele 1-1, Gayle 0-1, Sueing 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Gayle, Okpara).
Turnovers: 7 (Likekele 2, Sensabaugh 2, Brown, Sueing, Thornton).
Steals: 6 (Sueing 2, Likekele, McNeil, Okpara, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|28
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Hauser
|35
|6-7
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|16
|Hoggard
|31
|6-11
|9-11
|0-3
|7
|0
|23
|Walker
|35
|7-15
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|15
|Whitens
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Akins
|25
|4-7
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|13
|Sissoko
|22
|1-2
|2-4
|3-7
|1
|1
|4
|Holloman
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Kohler
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brooks
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-53
|14-20
|5-26
|17
|12
|84
Percentages: FG .547, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Hauser 3-3, Akins 3-4, Hoggard 2-3, Hall 2-4, Holloman 1-1, Walker 1-4, Brooks 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 8 (Sissoko 3, Kohler 2, Cooper, Hauser, Hoggard).
Steals: 2 (Hoggard, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ohio St.
|34
|44
|—
|78
|Michigan St.
|43
|41
|—
|84
A–14,797 (16,280).