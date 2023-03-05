Michigan State wins regular-season finale over Buckeyes Published 10:54 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Michigan State finished the regular season with an 84-78 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15), who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.

Email newsletter signup

Michigan State led by 11 after a Hoggard bucket to open the second half. Ohio State got within three with a 7-0 run that Thornton capped with a 3-pointer with under six minutes left. The Buckeyes didn’t get that close again after Walker drove for a layup and Hoggard added two free throws, the first of 11 points he scored in the final 3 1/2 minutes, including the Spartans’ final five.

Three-pointers by Hoggard, Hall and Tre Holloman were part of an early 13-0 run that broke a tie and put the Spartans in front while the Buckeyes stumbled at the start on 1-of-9 shooting. Michigan State led 43-34 at halftime after shooting 57%, including making 8 of 14 3-point attempts, and Hall leading the way with 10 points.

Michigan State swept the teams’ two meetings. Both now prepare for the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday in Chicago.

FG FT Reb OHIO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Sensabaugh 30 7-15 4-4 1-5 2 3 21 Sueing 34 4-10 2-2 3-9 7 3 10 Okpara 17 2-4 0-0 0-3 1 1 4 Gayle 19 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 4 Thornton 33 7-15 2-2 0-2 1 3 20 McNeil 28 4-7 0-0 1-3 3 3 11 Likekele 22 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 3 Brown 17 1-1 3-4 1-3 1 1 5 Totals 200 28-58 11-12 6-27 15 20 78 Percentages: FG .483, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Thornton 4-8, McNeil 3-6, Sensabaugh 3-6, Likekele 1-1, Gayle 0-1, Sueing 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Gayle, Okpara). Turnovers: 7 (Likekele 2, Sensabaugh 2, Brown, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Sueing 2, Likekele, McNeil, Okpara, Thornton). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb MICHIGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Hall 28 4-8 0-0 1-3 0 3 10 Hauser 35 6-7 1-2 0-6 2 1 16 Hoggard 31 6-11 9-11 0-3 7 0 23 Walker 35 7-15 0-0 0-3 6 2 15 Whitens 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Akins 25 4-7 2-3 0-3 0 1 13 Sissoko 22 1-2 2-4 3-7 1 1 4 Holloman 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 Kohler 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0 Brooks 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Cooper 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Totals 200 29-53 14-20 5-26 17 12 84 Percentages: FG .547, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Hauser 3-3, Akins 3-4, Hoggard 2-3, Hall 2-4, Holloman 1-1, Walker 1-4, Brooks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Sissoko). Turnovers: 8 (Sissoko 3, Kohler 2, Cooper, Hauser, Hoggard). Steals: 2 (Hoggard, Walker). Technical Fouls: None. Ohio St. 34 44 — 78 Michigan St. 43 41 — 84 A–14,797 (16,280).

Story Details