Students take 2023 Eddy test Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Participants were top 25 percent of sixth graders

The top sixth graders attending schools in the City of Ironton again took part in an annual tradition to honor superior academic skills this week

The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the students who participated in the 2023 Eddy Test on Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

Altogether, 26 students took part in the test, which took place at Ironton Middle School, Jackie Null, with the Child Welfare Club, said.

The Eddy Test is administered to the highest 25 percent of sixth grade students from Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School, based on state and national testing.

Taking part in the 2023 test were Okomi Alfrey, son of Phillip and Alice Alfrey; Noah Bryant, son of Rick and Sharon Bryant; Alexis Chapman, daughter of Steve and Brenda Chapman; Emily Crabtree, daughter of Richard and Jacklyn Crabtree; Miles Daniels, son of Kelly Daniels; Lorelei Emmanuel, daughter of Tony and Andrea Emmanuel; Ryan Frazier, son of Keith and Kathy Frazier; Aubrie Friesenhegst, daughter of Daniel and Erika Friesenhegst; Bailey George, son of April Caldwell and Jerry George; Finn Gossett, son of Madison Bowen and Shane Gossett; Max Haney, son of Chris and Amanda Haney; Reid Hunt, son of John and Kristin Hunt; Jaxon Lavender, son of Justin and Krista Lavender; Kasper Lewis, son of Brea and Greg Taylor and Dave and Amy Lewis; Finn McCown, son of Mark and Anke McCown; Jace Mills, son of Ricky and Mary Mills; Bentleigh Peyton, daughter of Joshua and Kimberly Payton; Liam Philabaun, son of Eddie and Jennifer Philabaun; Marley Smith; daughter of Jason and Kelly Smith; Corey Stevens, son of Cassandra Stevens and Dakota Stevens; Jackson Thomas, son of Austin and Leslie Thomas; Graham Walters, son of Bryce and Alicia Walters; and Deanna Webb, daughter of Dean and Chelsea Webb.

Students from St. Lawrence Elementary Catholic School are William Easterling, son of Aaron and Anna Easterling; and Kendall Simpson, daughter of Brent and Jennie Simpson.

The testing areas included reading vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, language, spelling, science and social studies.

The highest one third of the participants, along with their parents, wil be honored by the Child Welfare Club on May 11 in the Mains Rotunda at Ohio University Southern.

The Child Welfare Club established this program 63 years ago and it remains the longest continuous program of the club. The Eddy Award was established to identify students who attain superior academic performance in the sixth grade.

The Child Welfare Club has many efforts to support education. Null spoke of another academic program by the group.

She said, each year, the Child Welfare Club gives a scholarship to a nontraditional student at Ohio University and, this year, they would be increasing that scholarship award.