Johnson introduces legislation to help East Palestine train derailment victims Published 12:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Wenstrup among co-sponsors, which include Ohio’s delegation

WASHINGTON, D.C – The congressional representative who formerly covered Lawrence County has made headlines in the last few weeks, as his redrawn district cover the East Palestine train derailment site in Columbiana County.

And, on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, introduced the East Palestine Tax Relief Act, which his office said ensures residents and businesses of that area who receive disaster relief payments following the Feb. 3 derailment, are exempt from paying taxes on any compensation related to the derailment:

Email newsletter signup

“Residents and businesses in East Palestine are focused on getting back to normal following the train derailment. Their lives have been upended by no fault of their own,” Johnson said. “The East Palestine Tax Relief Act will ensure those thrust into this unfortunate situation will not have to pay taxes on any relief payments they rightfully received. I urge my colleagues to support the village of East Palestine by taking this legislation up for a vote in the coming weeks.”

The bipartisan East Palestine Tax Relief Act was co-sponsored by Ohio U.S Reps. Brad Wenstrup, Jim Jordan, Bob Latta, Max Miller, Warren Davidson, Mike Turner, Troy Balderson, Emilia Strong Sykes, Dave Joyce and Mike Carey.

Johnson represents the 6th District, which included Lawrence County until January and served as representative for here for a decade. Following redistricting, the county was moved into the 2nd District, covered by fellow Republican Wenstrup.