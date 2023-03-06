Moron Brothers to perform in Ironton Published 12:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Comedy duo shaped by their Kentucky river roots, faith

Central Kentucky’s “Lardo” (Mike Carr) and “Burley” (Mike Hammond), better known as the Moron Brothers, will bring their unique brand of irreverent humor combined with bluegrass, gospel and faith to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

The performance is sponsored by the Ironton Council for the Arts. Tickets are $15, are available at the door, and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

The Moron Brothers are certified originals. They were ‘branded’ before there were brands.

These comedians/ musicians/ goodwill ambassadors are part of the landscape from which they sprang.

Lardo lives on the Kentucky River. Burley, in the nearby town of Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Their spirits have been formed through life on the river, where Lardo maintains a genuine shantyboat, and in small towns filled with friendly, nurturing neighbors.

These ‘brothers’ are talented, accomplished, and respected bluegrass musicians, singing their own songs and those of their ancestors and keeping history as alive as yesterday.

They write 60 percent of their own funny and imaginative material.

Their music takes them to 60-90 events and bluegrass festivals each year, including their own, where they pick and sing for delighted fans.

Lardo and Burley have classic comedic timing and two distinctive performing styles.

Lardo is much more outgoing and verbal. He sucks the air out of a room before filling it with humor and song.

Burley is non-verbal – and some of our most powerful communication doesn’t need words. (‘Burley ain’t dead, he just don’t talk much.’)

The two are drawn together by friendship, companionship, and a natural rapport; like all the great performing teams, they draw on each other’s strengths to become more than the sum of their parts.

Learn more about the Moron Brothers and watch their You Tube videos by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/moronbrothersbluegrass/videos.

The Ironton Council for the Arts thanks the Ohio Arts Council for awarding the council their first-ever Art Start grant which will be used to help defray the cost of performance fees and operating expenses for the 2022-23 concert season.