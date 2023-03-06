William Crank Published 10:07 am Monday, March 6, 2023

William Roger Crank, 53, of South Point, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Community Hospice Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Crank.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Ed Spears officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Friends may visit the funeral home before the service from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.