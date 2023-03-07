All-Ohio Valley Conference Boys & Girls Basketball Teams

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

All-Ohio Valley Conference

2022-23 Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Player, School Gr.

Xathan Haney, South Point Jr.

Jordan Ermalovich, South Point Sr.

Xander Dornon, South Point Sr.

Braden Schreck, Ironton So.

Shaun Terry, Ironton So.

J.D. Thacker, Fairland Jr.

Chase Allen, Fairland Jr.

Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Sr.

Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Sr.

Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake Jr.

Caleb Cox, Chesapeake Jr.

Devon Lattimore, Portsmouth Jr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove So.

Blake Porter, Rock Hill Jr.

Honorable Mention

Player, School Gr.

Jaxon Vance, South Point Sr.

Ethan White, Ironton Sr.

Will Davis, Fairland Jr.

Jance Lambert, Gallipolis Sr.

Jacob Daniels, Chesapeake Sr.

DeAndre Berry, Portsmouth Jr.

Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove Sr.

Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill Sr.

Player of the Year

Caleb Lovely, South Point

Coach of the Year

Travis Wise, South Point

———

All-Ohio Valley Conference

2022-23 Girls Basketball Team

First Team

Player, School Gr.

Bree Allen, Fairland Jr.

Bailey Russell, Fairland Fr.

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland So.

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill Sr.

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill Sr.

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth So.

Sienna Allen, Portsmouth Fr.

Kate Ball, Chesapeake So.

Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake Fr.

Camille Hall, South Point Jr.

Saratina Jackson, South Point So.

Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove Sr.

Evan Williams, Ironton Sr.

Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Sr.

Honorable Mention

Player, School Gr.

Kylee Bruce, Fairland Jr.

J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill So.

Savannah Cantrell, Portsmouth So.

Erin Hicks, Chesapeake Fr.

Elizabeth Ermalovich, South Point Jr.

Alivia Noel, Coal Grove Jr.

Isabel Morgan, Ironton Sr.

Kenya Peck, Gallipolis So.

Player of the Year

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Coach of the Year

Jon Buchanan, Fairland

