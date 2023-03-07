Bobby Skidmore Jr. Published 10:02 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Bobby Skidmore Jr.

Bobby Joe Skidmore Jr., 41, of Patriot, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Eloy, Arizona.

He is also survived by his wife, Katie (Herschberger) Skidmore

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ron Bynum officiating.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.