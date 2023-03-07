Charles McCall Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Charles McCall

Dec. 4, 1972–March 5, 2023

Charles J. “Stinky” McCall, 50, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The Cincinnati native was born Dec. 4, 1972, a son of the late Charles “Pockets” and Belinda (Pittman) Brown.

Charles was a 1992 graduate of Ironton High School and received an Associates Degree from Ohio University.

He was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Navy, and was the creator of #PMOP (People Motivating Other People) and his goal was to inspire individuals to do positive, good things.

Charles was a former employee of the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, and was also a self-employed salesman.

He was a member of the New Jerusalem Christian Center in Ironton and the Ironton Elks #177

In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his sister, Vernetta Brown.

He married the love of his life, Dusty (Cox) McCall on July 14, 2018.

In addition to his wife, Dusty, he is survived by his children, Rashad Brown, of Hampton, Virginia, Tysean Vazquez, of Clearfield, Kentucky, Aldrelan Bryant, of Denver, Colorado, Dustin Bryant II, of Huntington, West Virginia, Charles J. “CJ” McCall Jr., Dagan Bryant and Lexi McCall, all of Ironton; his “G baby” Arayiz Kay Linthicum; six brothers and sisters, Carl McCall, of Cincinnati, Chris (Megan) Brown, of Middletown, Kelly Brown, of Cincinnati, Sandra (Dale) Smith, of Cincinnati, Darrell Brown, of Cincinnati, and Craig (Cinnamon) Brown, of Cincinnati; his special aunt, Helen Brown, of Ironton; and special cousin, Michelle Brown, of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at the New Jerusalem Christian Center, 817 S. Eighth St., Ironton, with Bishop Isaac Glover officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by V.F.W. Post 8850.

Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.