Donna Lawson-Hamilton Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Donna Lawson-Hamilton

Donna Hamilton, 63, of Ironton, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by her loved ones.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.