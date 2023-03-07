Raymond Thompson

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Obituaries

Raymond Thompson

Raymond “Pat” Thompson, 62, of Pedro, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Thompson.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Delbert Dixon and Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

 

More Obituaries

Charles McCall

Doris Powers

Donna Lawson-Hamilton

Beulah Doss

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you read to your children as part of Read Across America Week?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections