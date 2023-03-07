Raymond Thompson Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Raymond Thompson

Raymond “Pat” Thompson, 62, of Pedro, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Thompson.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Delbert Dixon and Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.