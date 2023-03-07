Rock Hill’s Cox 4th in long jump at state indoor meet Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

PEDRO — He may not be Superman, but Izzak Cox was still flying high.

The Rock Hill Redmen long jumper went airborne and placed fourth in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches indoor state track meet Friday and Saturday at the Spire Institute in Geneva.

Cox leaped 21-feet and a quarter inch to earn his place on the awards podium.

Senior Ryne Shackelford of Keystone won with a jump of 23-10-75 followed by senior Eaton Braylen of Beachwood at 21-05.5 and senior Luke Rader of Minford who had a distance of 21-05.75.

Cox was excited to compete against strong competition.

“I like the competition. I feel like it helped me,” said Cox. “I really don’t see that much competition around here. The only one was Daunevyn Woodson from Gallipolis and he graduated this past year.”

This was the first time the Rock Hill sophomore has ever competed in an indoor meet and Cox enjoyed the experience.

“I personally like the indoor better because I feel like it’s not as hot and you’re not sweating. It’s like perfect conditions,” said Cox.

Although the weather conditions were near perfect indoors, Cox said he had a little trouble getting good timing on his jumps.

“For some reason I could not hit that board well. If I could have hit that board and broke my own record or even got an inch below my own record, I would have gotten second place,” said Cox whose personal best jump is 21-10.

“But I couldn’t hit that board very well. I was so mad after that, too. But overall it was fun there.”

With he outdoor track season on the horizon, Cox has begun to set other goals.

“My goal this year is obviously to break the school record and jump 22 feet before even halfway through the season,” said Cox.