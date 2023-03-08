Arroyo, Graves grand marshals for Reds Opening Day parade Published 10:00 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market Parade Committee have announced two Grand Marshals for the 2023 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade: 2023 Reds Hall of Fame inductees and fan favorites, former Reds players, Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves.

The announcement was made earlier today at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade press conference. In attendance was Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Bronson Arroyo, and Parade Chairman, Neil Luken. The press conference was emceed by Parade Spokesperson, Jim Scott.

The 2023 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade kicks off at noon on Thursday, March 30.

About the Grand Marshals

Bronson Arroyo: One of only two Reds pitchers to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Arroyo pitched 200 or more innings in seven of his eight full seasons (2006 – 2013) with the club and started 32 or more games in each of his eight full Reds campaigns. A 2006 National League All-Star, Arroyo paced the league in both innings pitched (240.2) and starts (35) that season.

In 2012, he contributed 12 victories to the 97 wins recorded by the Central Division Champion Reds, a team victory total that has been exceeded by only seven other Reds teams.

Danny Graves: The only Vietnamese-born player in MLB history, Graves pitched for the Reds for nine seasons from 1997-2005 and holds the Reds’ all-time saves record with 182. He was a two-time All-Star, won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, Ernie Lombardi and Johnny Vander Meer Awards, and was a key contributor to the 1999 Reds team that finished tied for an NL Wild Card berth.

Bronson appeared in the parade in 2010 and 2013 and Danny was the Grand Marshal (along with Sam LeCure) in 2018.

Arroyo and Graves, along with General Manager Gabe Paul, will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration presented by PNC on July 15 and 16.

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Preview

In addition to the Grand Marshal announcement, the Parade Committee provided a preview of some of the major parade entries this year, including: Cincinnati Reds Alumni, Cincinnati Bengals Kickers & Punters, Cincinnati College Basketball Alumni, and Cold Iron: MMA/Wrestlers.

Cincinnati Reds Alumni

– George Foster 2x World Series Champion, 1977 NL MVP, 5x All Star

– Doug Flynn 2x World Series Champion, 1980 Gold Glove

– Ron Oester 1990 World Series Champion

– Scott Williamson 1999 NL Rookie of the Year; 1999 All Star

Cincinnati Bengals Kickers/Punters

– Doug Pelfrey

– Jim Breech (Super Bowls ’81, ’88, All-Time Top scorer for The Bengals)

– Shayne Graham (Pro Bowler)

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors: Cincinnati College Basketball Alumni

– Carl Bouldin: 1958-61 1961 National Champion Team

– Tom Thacker: 1960-63 1961 & 1962 National Champion Teams

– George Wilson: 1961-64, 1962 National Champion Team, 1972 Olympic Gold, Cincinnati Royals

– Roland West: UC Basketball 1964-67 (1966 Sweet 16)

– Robert Miller: UC Basketball 1974-78 (1975 Sweet 16)

– Corie Blount: 1991-93 11 Years NBA

– Damon Flint: UC Basketball 1993-97 (2x Elite Eight); OHSBCA Mr. Basketball

– Melvin Levett: 1995-99 UC single-game record for three-pointers (10) vs E. Kentucky

Cold Iron: MMA/Wrestlers

– Khetag “The Lion” Pliev – For Lakota East, 2001 & 2002 State Championships and Ohio Div 1 Most Outstanding Wrestler. Bronze medalist in Wrestling 2011 Pan American Games.

– Matt “The Hammer” Hamill – 3x Gold & a Silver medalist in the Deaflympics

– Kerry Schall

– Josh Raferty