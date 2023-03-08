Emily Sanders Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Emily Sanders, 42, of Ironton, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Tony Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Sanders family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.