From all walks of life (WITH GALLERY)

SPE students get a look at a variety of careers

SOUTH POINT — Last week was Read Across America Week and schools in Lawrence County took part in the event by hosting guest readers, holding dress-up days and taking part in other activities.

At South Point Elementary School, the theme of the week was incorporated into the school’s Career Day on Friday.

Assistant principal Bill Christian said they took the title of “Oh, the Place You’ll Go,” the final book completed by Dr. Seuss, whose works many schools base the week around, in his lifetime.

For the day, the school hosted several guests, from different occupations, who told the children about what they do in their job.

That included people like Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley, Mike’s Archery general manager Bryan Dickess, nurse practitioner Harlee Carpenter, insurance agent and South Point council member Brad Adkins and dentist Jay Farley.

Students from all of the school’s grades were assigned to a room and the speakers rotated throughout the day and made their presentations and took questions.

One asked Carpenter what drew her to baking, for which she also owns a business.

She told them that she grew up watching her parents bake and had fond memories of being in the kitchen, which carried into her adult life.

The subject of cooking came up again during Finley’s presentation, when she was stressing the importance of reading to prepare for a career.

Finley asked the students to name a job they were interested in that would not require reading.

One answered, “a chef.”

“You’ll have to be able to read the ingredients,” she told them. “You need to read for any job.”

In addition to the guest speakers, students were encouraged to dress up for a job that interested and the rooms were full of many aspiring nurses, police officers, artists, astronauts and doctors.

Christian said the enthusiasm for that was high, with easily more than half of students taking part in the activity.