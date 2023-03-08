From all walks of life (WITH GALLERY)
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023
1 of 11
South Point Elementary School students, from left, Aaralyn Huff, Renick Gillette, Adi Wilson, Reed Craft and Bronson Smith were among those who dressed up for an occupation that interested them for the school’s Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Student Aviary Johnson tries on a robe and holds the gavel during Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley’s presentation at South Point Elementary School’s Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Bryan Dickess, general manager of Mike’s Archery, located just outside of Ironton, speaks to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Nurse practitioner and bakery owner Harlee Carpenter speaks to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Ava Harrah, as an artist, and Jackson Burson, as a chef, were among the students at South Point Elementary School who dressed up for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County Sheriff deputy Bradon Cochrane speaks to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
South Point Elementary School students Bristol Adkins and Parker Dyer dressed up for occupations that interested them at Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Respiratory therapist Carol Sullivan speaks to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley and bailiff Lucas Morris speak to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Insurance agent and South Point council member Brad Adkins speaks to South Point Elementary School students for Career Day on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
SPE students get a look at a variety of careers
SOUTH POINT — Last week was Read Across America Week and schools in Lawrence County took part in the event by hosting guest readers, holding dress-up days and taking part in other activities.
At South Point Elementary School, the theme of the week was incorporated into the school’s Career Day on Friday.
Assistant principal Bill Christian said they took the title of “Oh, the Place You’ll Go,” the final book completed by Dr. Seuss, whose works many schools base the week around, in his lifetime.
For the day, the school hosted several guests, from different occupations, who told the children about what they do in their job.
That included people like Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley, Mike’s Archery general manager Bryan Dickess, nurse practitioner Harlee Carpenter, insurance agent and South Point council member Brad Adkins and dentist Jay Farley.
Students from all of the school’s grades were assigned to a room and the speakers rotated throughout the day and made their presentations and took questions.
One asked Carpenter what drew her to baking, for which she also owns a business.
She told them that she grew up watching her parents bake and had fond memories of being in the kitchen, which carried into her adult life.
The subject of cooking came up again during Finley’s presentation, when she was stressing the importance of reading to prepare for a career.
Finley asked the students to name a job they were interested in that would not require reading.
One answered, “a chef.”
“You’ll have to be able to read the ingredients,” she told them. “You need to read for any job.”
In addition to the guest speakers, students were encouraged to dress up for a job that interested and the rooms were full of many aspiring nurses, police officers, artists, astronauts and doctors.
Christian said the enthusiasm for that was high, with easily more than half of students taking part in the activity.