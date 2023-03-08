Patsy Kearns Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Patsy Kearns

Patsy Frazer Waller Kearns, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Midlothian, Virginia, with her loving daughter and devoted caregivers by her side.

Pat had spent her entire life in Ironton, until she moved in 1977.

She was the last sibling of the 12 children of Charles and Charlene Frazer.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Waller (former publisher and editor of The Ironton Tribune), in 1974; her second husband, John Kearns in 2016; her son, Tim Waller in 2021; and a granddaughter, Frazer Lee McDaniel in 1989.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicki Waller McDaniel (Jeb); two grandsons, Josh Tyson and Andy Tyson; and great-granddaughter, Eleni Tyson.

Pat was of the Christian faith and often said, “That man upstairs likes me!”

She always had a sunny disposition and brought smiles wherever she went.

She loved music and dancing and was still bouncing to music just days before she passed. Surely, she will be dancing and spreading joy in Heaven!

She will be remembered for her generosity and quick-witted humor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to ProMedica Foundation, Memory Care Fund, MSC S18830, 100 Madison Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 (Arden Courts of Richmond in the memo) or made online at https://www.promedica.org/waystogive/memory-care-fund/donate/.