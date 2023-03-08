Peggy Ison Published 11:34 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Peggy Ison

Sept. 25, 1955–March 4, 2023

Peggy D. Ison, 67, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Ironton native was born Sept. 25, 1955 a daughter of the late Richard Oney and Susan (White) Oney.

Peggy was a graduate of Ironton High School and was of the Apostolic faith.

She was a retired cook with the Rock Hill Elementary School.

Peggy was an avid traveler and loved spending time outdoors cutting grass and working with flowers.

She loved being “Mamaw” and spending precious time with her grandchildren. She was loved by many friends and a large host of family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Richard Moore; and five sisters, Nancy Conn, Lilly Gee, Jane Blankenship, Pauline Dickerson and Betty Browning.

She is survived by her daughters, Iva (Gene) Easterling, of Ironton, Kenna Ison (Rue Sanders), of Ironton, and Kathy (Rick) Jenkins, of Ironton; and her sister Ruby Kerns, of Ironton.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tanner Easterling, Ashlee, Isaac, B.B., Morgan Ison, Marissa (Wade) Haack and Rickey (Stephanie) Jenkins and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at the Christian Faith Outreach, 2700 Herman Ave. Ashland, Kentucky, with her son-in-law, Pastor Gene Easterling officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.