Chilifest kicks off upcoming DD events

Event is set for Saturday

COAL GROVE —With March being Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a major fundraiser and popular community event is set for Saturday to support that community.

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities will host their annual Chilifest at Open Door School, located at 606 Carlton Davis Lane in Coal Grove, beginning at 10 a.m., with chili being served starting at 11 a.m.

The event will also feature a vendor fair, craft show and cake walks.

Cost of admission is $1, LCDD superintendent Julie Monroe said at Monday’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, adding that they have 20 different groups and businesses cooking chili this year.

“I encourage everyone to come together and attend and know what’s going in the community,” commissioner Mike Finley said. “It is a great event and a good time.”

• Monroe said, following that, Open Door School will participate in a basketball game, set for March 30 at Ironton High School, where they will face off against the Vern Riffe School from Portsmouth.

• Next month will see a return of the agency’s annual sensitive Easter egg hunt, set for the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township. That event will take place on Saturday, April 8. Details and times will be announced at a their date, Monroe said.

• Further down the calendar, while not a part of LCDD’s programs, there is a major event planned for DD families on June 3.

Lawrence County Special Needs Youth Sportsman will host their annual spring fishing event at a lake on Township Road 138 near South Point.

Finley, who also serves on the SPYS board, said the event is at no cost and fishing equipment will be provided.

“We also give them breakfast and lunch and will fry up the fish they catch,” he said.

Finley said there is no need to pre-register for the event and those who want to take part can arrive at the South Point Tractor Supply lot where a caravan of cars will depart for the lake, with fishing to begin at 8:30 a.m.