Commission proclaims March DD Awareness Month Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Lawrence County Commission issued a proclamation on Monday, naming March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the county.

On hand were several staff members of Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, as well as individuals who receive services from that agency, including those in the adult care program and those enrolled in Open Door School.

“We congratulate you on the awareness month,” commissioner DeAnna Holliday said. “And we are thrilled to have recipients of those services with us as well.”

Email newsletter signup

Speaking for LCDD was Tanner Huff, who said, not only is he a recipient of the agency’s services, but he also has served on their board since 2021.

Huff said he also serves as a tech mabassador with the Ohio Tech Ambassador Program.

“I help DD out and help Ohio out with getting information on services and Ohio is a leader in the nation,” he said. “The DD board has changed so much in my life and for others in the community.”

Commission president Colton Copley said it was “an honor” to bring awareness to DD issues and the resources available in the community.

“Tanner, you a great service for, not only our county, but at the state level, doing things to help people have a better life.”

LCDD superintendent Julie Monroe said it their mission to promote inclusion in their community, as well as personal growth for those who receive services.

She agreed with the commissioners that Huff serves an important role on the DD group.

“He brings that perspective to it,” she said of his receiving services.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Feb. 21 as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

Renewal: 2023-734 Eric Justice-Filling and grading project located on Pvt. Dr. 1831.

2023-735 William and Karen Moore – Filling and grading and non-residential structure (garage) projects located at 55 Twp. Rd. 158; 2023-736 Danny Holschuh- Filling and grading project located at 2131 Co. Rd. 9.

• Amended floodplain permit 2023-703 J.S. Mootz to Filling and grading, materials storage, debris removal and pond projects located at 5720 St. Rt. 217.

• Approved the appropriations/transfers under $50,000, dated March 3, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting administrator.

• Approved and signed the 2023 contract for administrative services with Lawrence County CAO in the amount of $65,000, approved by the Lawrence County prosecutor.

• Approve the following reappointments to the Transportation District Improvement Board; Paul David Knipp, Bill Dingus, Terry Porter, Patrick Leighty and Holliday.

• Received and filed the final resolution to formally dedicate Pvt. Dr. 266 Twp. Rd. 1386 and a Rome Township Road.

• Approved and signed the Contract Community Residential Services for Adams, Fayette, Gallia, Meigs, and Scioto Counties.

• Approve the reappointments of Sam Cramblit, Sandra Blackburn, and Mike McKee to the Lawrence County Port Authority terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

• Met in executive session with Mack Yates and Dylan Bentley regarding personnel, hire, fire and reprimand.