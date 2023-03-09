Johnson applauds expansion of Vinyl Craft Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

73 new jobs expected at New Boston site

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, applauded the announcement that Vinyl Kraft Acquisition plans to expand their production and add 73 new jobs to their New Boston location.

“Ohio continues to prove it is a leader in manufacturing, logistics and technology,” Johnson said. “Vinyl Craft is the latest company doubling down on their investment in the great state of Ohio.”

Vinyl Kraft Acquisition, LLC is a family-owned and operated company established in 1991 in New Boston. The company manufactures vinyl replacement doors and windows and ranks as the largest manufacturing employer in Scioto County.

The company said, due to extraordinary demand for its products, Vinyl Kraft needs to add new equipment to double the facility’s throughput and add automation.

In addition to expanding facility operations, there is a need to hire new employees to fill roles for the additional throughput.

The company has committed to hiring restored citizens in its open production roles.

“Being a labor intensive-manufacturer, our employees are truly what set us apart,” Ryan Rolfe, vice president of the company, said. “Creating an environment to offer employment opportunities to restored citizens is transforming our business. As we continue to grow, we anticipate a lasting impact within our region.”

The company currently employs 165 people and those jobs will be retained, they said.

More information on the company can be found at https://vinylkraft.com/