Civic Scholars being honored by commission Published 12:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Students are learning how government works

The Lawrence County Commission has been honoring members of the Lawrence County Civic Scholars program at recent meetings.

The program is aimed at high school students and seeks to educate them about how county and local government works and encourage them to become leaders as well.

Students in the program shadow a county official throughout the year and see first hand what is involved in their job.

At this week’s meeting of the commission, on Monday, Jason Smith, a senior at Rock Hill High School was recognized.

Smith has been assigned to work with Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson’s office.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday congratulated Smith, and pointed out that he “has the right name,” if he has an interest being a judge someday, referring to Jason Smith, of Ironton, who serves on the 4th District Court of Appeals, which covers Lawrence County.