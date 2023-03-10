Daniel Mays Published 8:31 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Daniel Mays

July 14, 1957–March 8, 2023

Daniel Lee Mays, 65, of Ironton, passed to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Daniel was born July 14, 1957, in Lorain, a son to the late Joshua and Jewell (Thomas) Mays.

He is survived by the love of his life, Judy (White) Mays, whom he married Nov. 21, 1979.

Daniel was a 1975 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and was a licensed welder and retired from Dow Chemical as a crew leader in 2016.

Danny was a faithful member of Woodland Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Ironton.

He was a loving and kind gentleman and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard Dale Mays Sr., and Joshua Edward “Eddie” Mays Jr.

Those along with his wife, Judy, to cherish his memory are his three children, Elizabeth (Jay) Melvin, of Ironton, Jason Mays of Greenup, Kentucky, and Adrian Mays, of Franklin Furnace. Also, his sister Kathy (James) Rader, of Ashland, Kentucky; and his eight grandchildren, Isabelle, Jonah and Gatlin Melvin, Josie, Waylon and Weston Mays, Ariana Neal and Aidan Turley.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug and Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 12:00 pm until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Mays family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.